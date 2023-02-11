Jacy Jayne Segment Announced For 2/14 WWE NXT

WWE announced on Saturday that "WWE NXT" star Jacy Jayne will be on the February 14 episode of "NXT." The former Toxic Attraction member is set to explain her actions from last week's episode of "NXT."

During the February 7 episode of "NXT," Jayne took out her former tag team partner Gigi Dolin. The two were guests on WWE "Raw" star Bayley's "Ding Dong Hello!" talk show segment, which ended with Jayne hitting Dolin with a superkick, throwing her into the set's door, and kicking her in the head. As noted, Dolin shared on social media photos of her face after the brutal attack.

A few days before the attack, Jayne and Dolin had faced "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for the title at Vengeance Day.

Before breaking up, Dolin and Jayne had been a team since 2021 and were in a stable with former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. Dolin and Jayne are two-time "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. They first became the champions at Halloween Havoc 2021, after defeating then-champions IYO Sky and Zoey Stark, and Indi Hartwell and former WWE star Persia Pirotta in a Triple Threat Tag Team Scareway to Hell Ladder match. They held the titles until "NXT" Stand & Deliver 2022. Their second reign only lasted for a few months — April 5, 2022, through July 5, 2022.

Matches for this upcoming Tuesday's episode include Tyler Bate vs. Grayson Waler while Tiffany Stratton will face Thea Hail. Hank Walker will face Charlie Dempsey, Wes Lee has an open challenge for his "NXT" North American Championship, and Meiko Satomura is making her return to "NXT" and will be teaming with Roxanne Perez.

Also, Axiom will be facing former Diamond Mine member Damon Kemp.