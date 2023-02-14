WWE NXT Star Calls Shawn Michaels 'A Corporate Stooge'

Grayson Waller was suspended from "WWE NXT" for a week following his confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer and Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels following his Vengeance Day loss to Bron Breakker. Waller had to be escorted out of the room by "NXT" coach Matt Bloom, who Waller referred to as A-Train — a name that Bloom worked under during the mid-2000s in WWE. While this is most likely the result of a storyline, Waller has not backed off from trash-talking his current boss.

Appearing on "Real Radio Monsters," Waller addressed his thoughts on the "Heartbreak Kid" changing since he retired and took on this current position with "NXT." "Shawn's not the same anymore," Waller said. "He's corporate now. Nah, nah, nah. He's a bit of a corporate stooge now and he didn't like what I said and now I've been suspended."

When it was brought up that Michaels, who won multiple World Championships throughout his lengthy career, is a "legend," Waller was quick to put that label in the past tense, saying Michaels "was a legend." Despite his negative thoughts and feelings about Michaels now, Waller revealed that his disdain towards him did not always exist.

"This is the saddest thing," Waller said. "My hero growing up was Shawn Michaels. That was the guy I wanted to be and I guess they always say never meet your idols and I think this is a perfect encapsulation of that."

Waller may currently be expressing unrest over Michaels not being who he used to be, however, he believes he has seemingly figured out why Michaels is acting the way he is and why he suspended Waller. "I think Shawn is struggling right now, dealing with the fact I'm who he used to be," Waller said. "He's not that anymore."

