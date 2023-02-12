Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Responds To 'Meeting' AEW Star

With the fate of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's DCEU character, Black Adam, up in the air, the potential of a crossover between Johnson and fellow WBD franchise All Elite Wrestling is waning, but Dark Order's Jon Silver was able to find a way to make these worlds collide...sort of.

Posting a photo of himself with a wax sculpture of Johnson, Silver said that the former WWE Champion and XFL owner was a "real cool guy," if not the most talkative. The post got the attention of "The Brahma Bull." Johnson said that he too had "met The Rock," going on to praise his own intelligence, propensity for dirty jokes, as well as his penchant for looking "constipated when drunk."

While not an in-person meeting, the social media jesting is the second AEW/WWE crossover to occur this year, as former FTW Champion Ricky Starks was backstage at the Royal Rumble to watch his friend and mentor Cody Rhodes win the titular 30-man battle royal.

While Johnson has been a part of the Warner Bros Discovery family, so to speak, "The Rock" is a WWE character through and through, making an in-person crossover with AEW very unlikely, especially with Johnson's current schedule, as he prepares for the launch of the latest iteration of the XFL, which is set to start its season on February 18, and will air on Disney-owned networks such as ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, and FX. Johnson has been so busy that he was unable to find time to get in ring shape for this year's WrestleMania.

Silver has been a mainstay of "AEW Dark: Elevation" in 2023, last appearing on AEW television in the Three Kings Casino Battle Royal on "AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash."