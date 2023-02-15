Booker T Reflects On Final Spinaroonie At WWE Royal Rumble

Booker T was a surprise entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, however, he did not last very long. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER would eliminate the two-time WWE Hall of Famer prior to the next entrant making their way to the ring. Despite his short time spent in the Royal Rumble, Booker T was able to bust out one of his signature moves — the spinaroonie — before the elimination.

While on "The Hall of Fame" six-time World Champion Booker T addressed how his body felt after performing the move in the middle of the ring. "I was a little banged up after that spinaroonie," Booker T said. "I hadn't done the spinaroonie in about three years and that one, that was a cold spinaroonie too, because I came right from the desk, right to the ring, right in there, bang, and knocked it out. But, I tell you man, spinaroonie for life baby, spinaroonie for life. Never would've imagined that that move would've taken me throughout my whole career and become my signature."

Booker T stated that he did not find out that he was going to be involved in the men's Royal Rumble match until he was on the kickoff panel for the event. This appearance in the Royal Rumble match marked Booker's first time competing in a WWE ring since 2012. The two-time Hall of Famer recently said that his entry in the Royal Rumble is likely his last time putting on his wrestling boots, though he says that he will still be in the ring with his students in Reality of Wrestling.

