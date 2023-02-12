Karrion Kross Believes This WWE Superstar Is The Most Underrated

Though his on-screen character is largely fueled with antipathy, Karrion Kross extends his respect to a performer he feels deserves more.

On a recent edition of "Superstar Crossover," Kross was asked which WWE Superstar felt was presently the most underrated. When answering, "The Herald Of Doomsday" revealed that a former Intercontinental Champion sits atop his mind in the category. "I hope people don't take this the wrong way, but I think Ricochet is most underrated," he said. "The reason being is because that is a guy you can put in the ring completely, on a cold match with no story, and he will be able to get reactions out of any audience that he is working in front of."

Often praised for his arsenal of high-flying, athletic moves, Ricochet also remains the first person in WWE history to obtain the Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and the "NXT" North American Championship.

Kross continued, pointing out that while some fans "lean" toward the storytelling aspect of the sport, others prefer the "high spots." Some may even want to see a "hybrid Lucha Libre" style. Regardless of the "diverse," and sometimes challenging, needs of the audience, though, Kross believes Ricochet can deliver in any circumstance. "I'm telling you, man, if you put Ricochet in the ring with anybody, they're gonna get their money's worth," Kross said. "With all due respect to everybody on the roster, everyone gives 110%. I just think that he hits different."

Most recently, Ricochet teamed with Braun Strowman on the February 10 edition of "SmackDown" to take on The Usos in a match for the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. The Usos retained, but not without a solid effort from Ricochet and Strowman.

