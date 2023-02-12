New Faction Forms And Wins NJPW NEVER 6-Man Tag Championships

Despite the plethora of news coming out of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's New Beginning in Osaka event on February 11, there was only one title change on the card. That honor goes to the team of Ren Narita, El Desperado, and Minoru Suzuki, who defeated Bullet Club's House of Torture to win the NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Championship in the fifth match of the show.

The new champions were first seen as a somewhat random pairing when the former Suzuki-Gun members were Narita's unlikely saviors from an onslaught by House of Torture at this year's New Years Dash! Event. At first, Narita had an uneasy alliance with Desperado and Suzuki, remembering Suzuki's less-than-friendly treatment of him as a Young Lion. As the New Beginning tour wore on, the bond of the unlikely trio became not just strong, but successful, leading them to a NEVER Openweight Six Man Tag Team Championship challenge at The New Beginning in Osaka. Despite EVIL, SHO and Yujiro Takahashi using every trick in the book to try and dispose of their adversaries, the newly formed trio triumphed over House of Torture and walked away with the NEVER titles and a new name for their fledgling faction.