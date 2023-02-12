Ricky Starks Announces Non-Wrestling Business Endeavor

One of the appeals of signing to All Elite Wrestling is its freedom in allowing performers to pursue and participate in ventures outside of professional wrestling.

Amongst the current AEW roster, several stars have taken advantage of this opportunity. Former AEW Tag Team Champion Swerve Strickland released an 11-track rap album, on top of hosting a podcast. TNT Champion Samoa Joe has inroads in the acting world, and now, Ricky Starks announced his newest non-wrestling business endeavor.

As revealed via Twitter, the former FTW Champion will soon unveil his own clothing brand, entitled "Dream Palace." The exact details surrounding the line, and its official launch, remain unknown at this time, but it's already gathered the interest of many wrestling fans, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry.

"Ok! I will support," Henry wrote via Twitter.

In a 2021 interview on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," Starks admitted he "always liked fashion," as it provided an avenue for him to look good and express himself. In terms of his fashion influences, Starks named Tom Ford, Alexander Wang, and Gucci as his primary designers and brands. Other sources of inspiration stemmed from Tumblr and Pinterest, as Starks noted he just "scroll[s] through" to get ideas from those of similar styles.

Starks isn't the only professional wrestler to explore the clothing industry though. In 2018, WWE Superstar Finn Balor began his own apparel line — PE&K. Former WWE, ECW, and Impact Wrestling star Al Snow also remains the co-founder of the popular "Collar X Elbow" clothing brand.