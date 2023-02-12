Lance Archer Provides An Update On His AEW Status

Lance Archer hasn't been seen on AEW television in quite some time, and it is something that the 45-year-old isn't happy about, which he made clear on social media this weekend. "51 days since I laced up my boots last," Archer said on Twitter. "NOT by choice!"

The "Murderhawk" was last in action at the NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome event on December 12 when members of the defunct Suzuki-Gun competed against each other in an eight-man tag team match, but Archer was on the losing team alongside El Desperado, Minoru Suzuki, and TAKA Michinoku. However, you have to go back even further for the last time he competed in an AEW ring, as that was on the November 18 episode of "AEW Rampage" where he lost an AEW World title eliminator match against Ricky Starks. When it comes to being part of "AEW Dynamite" he hasn't had a match since June when he was involved in a battle royale.

Archer has previously spoken about his lack of television time in AEW, making it clear that he's okay with changing things up with his character as he said, "I'm okay with the idea of a slow rebuild. I'm okay with kind of reinventing myself and finding my place within the company to get back to fighting for those championships." He has previously worked alongside WWE Hall Of Famer Jake Roberts, who acted as his manager, but the wrestling legend hasn't been on television for a while either.

Even though he hasn't been used on television as of late, Archer has been heavily featured in the past, from competing against "Hangman" Adam Page for the AEW World Championship, while to battling Miro for the TNT Championship; but he has yet to hold gold for the company.