Sami Zayn Lives His 'Great British Bake Off' Dream

Sami Zayn may currently be hoping to be the man who dethrones Roman Reigns of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, but that isn't the only dream that the former Bloodline member has in life. Away from professional wrestling, Zayn has always made it clear that he would like to take part in the popular reality show "The Great British Bake Off," and while that has yet to take place, he has had a taste of the baking life.

During a recent interview with "BT Sport's" Ariel Helwani, Zayn showcased his culinary skills as the two of them baked some vegan cupcakes, as he told Helwani, "it's a great show, man." However, while he's an admitted fan of the show, he also admitted "I actually don't think that I've ever baked," giving viewers the chance to see Zayn conquering new ground in this video. During the baking Zayn also provided people with a lesson on gut health, explaining that "it's important," while advising that apple cider vinegar is good for it.

The hit reality series, which first started back in 2010 does have a charity celebrity spin-off, where people from the world of acting, music, sport, and more appear for one-off episodes to help raise awareness for charities of their choice. While the 2023 lineup has been announced, perhaps with his newfound skills Zayn could end up appearing next year, keeping this dream alive. Of course, in his day-to-day job, Zayn is currently gearing up for arguably the biggest match of his career on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber premium live event when he challenges for WWE's top titles against Roman Reigns.