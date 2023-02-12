Britt Baker Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling announced over the weekend a new match for the February 15 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The upcoming match will be a 3-way match between Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., Ruby Soho, and Toni Storm.

As noted, the match was originally supposed to take place back on the January 25 edition of "Dynamite," but Baker was dealing with an injury, and it was turned into just Ruby Soho vs. Toni Storm. The match ended with Soho defeating Storm, though Baker made her presence known by appearing on the ramp. Her appearance actually helped Soho pick up the win.

Baker's last match was on the January 11 edition of "Dynamite," where she and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter defeated Storm and Saraya. Before that, she and Hayter defeated The Renegade Twins (Charlette Renegade and Robyn Renegade) on the January 6 edition of "AEW Rampage."

Other matches set for this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite" include Jon Moxley and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado Match, Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods, "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Kip Sabian, Brian Cage vs. Jungle Boy, and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, The Acclaimed, and Billy Gunn vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt.

There will be two sit-down interviews — Jim Ross is set to be interviewing Wardlow while Renee Paquette will be interviewing Adam Cole. Also, AEW World Champion MJF is "contractually obligated to appear." Results to last week's episode of "Dynamite" are available here.