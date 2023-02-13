Jeff Jarrett Confesses To 'Blurred Lines' In Recent AEW Storyline

Jeff Jarrett might be busy working behind the scenes as AEW's Director of Business Development, but he has also featured heavily as an on-screen talent since joining the company, with one of his biggest storylines to date being against The Acclaimed. He and Jay Lethal chased the AEW Tag Team Championship during that rivalry, and things got personal with some of the comments made in the promos and raps involving everyone involved.

It is something that got a lot of people talking at the time, with many wondering if Max Caster had gone too far. Jarrett admitted that "there were some blurred lines," when discussing the rivalry with "The Wrestling Perspective" podcast, which is something that fans thought had happened. Caster had thrown in some personal shots toward Jarrett, including one about his wife and her former partner Kurt Angle, which certainly caused a reaction from fans.

"Personal issues draw money, and when you have personal issues it has got to be reality-based," he said. "To this day there are folks that are not really sure when all lines were blurred a couple of weeks ago. But that is to me, if you're telling a story, if it's 100% fiction, your audience knows it, to me it truly is that simple, so you have to blur the lines."

The blurred lines between The Acclaimed and the WWE Hall Of Famer got the wrestling world talking, and the fact that Karen Jarrett got involved on social media added more fuel to the fire when it came to audiences not being sure what was real, which is something Jeff Jarrett is aiming to create.

