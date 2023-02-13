Backstage Update On Whether Mercedes Mone Will Main Event NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW's Battle in the Valley got a little bit stronger this past weekend, when the promotion announced that Kazuchika Okada would defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi at the event. Okada vs. Tanahashi joins Mercedes Mone vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship as the co-main event for the card, and has led to a key question; just which match will be closing the show?

According to PWInsider, the lineup for Battle in the Valley, lists Okada vs. Tanahashi as the main event, with Mone vs. KAIRI in the semi-main spot. From there, the card features Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Clark Connors, Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide, Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White, The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew, Fred Rosser vs. KENTA, Adrian Quest, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada, and Rocky Romero vs. Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA, The DKC, and Volador Jr., and Bobby Fish vs. David Finlay. The move to put Okada vs. Tanahashi in the main event of Battle in the Valley, if that is indeed the case, could prove to be controversial, as some wrestling fans took to Twitter recently to express support for Mone vs. KAIRI headlining. The IWGP Women's Title clash will be Mone's first match since May 2022, and her first match outside of WWE, where she worked as Sasha Banks since 2012.

NJPW's Battle in the Valley will air this Saturday at 10 p.m. EST on FITE TV. Despite the late air time, the show will likely face competition from both the NBA All-Star Weekend and WWE's Elimination Chamber, which will feature Roman Reigns defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.