Kurt Angle Says Top WWE Star Was 'Destined To Be One Of The Greatest'

Being referred to as one of the greatest performers, wrestlers, sports entertainers, athletes, or anything else would be a massive compliment from anyone — no less WWE Hall of Famer and Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle. On "The Kurt Angle Show," 12-time World Champion Angle discussed Cody Rhodes current ascent to the top of the mountain with WWE following his Royal Rumble victory.

"He is a huge star," Angle said. "He's main-eventing WrestleMania this year. Why? Because he's a big star. That kid was a star since the day he got in here. He's Dusty Rhodes' son. Okay, he's the American Dream's son ... He was destined to become one of the greatest and I'm not surprised by any means he's at the level he is right now."

Rhodes will be taking on Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for Reigns' titles — as long as Reigns defeats Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber premium live event this Saturday. If Zayn were to defeat Reigns for the titles, he would likely walk into WrestleMania 39 as champion, with Rhodes opposing him. Either way, many believe this is Rhodes' time and that he will walk out of WrestleMania with the one title his father, Dusty Rhodes, was never able to hold — the WWE Championship.

Leading up to his match at WrestleMania, Rhodes has never shied away from using other wrestlers' moves in matches, as he commonly uses the Pedigree due to his former on-screen partnership with Triple H. Angle revealing what Rhodes has stolen from his arsenal that he was famous for. "He's the only person that does more moonsaults and misses than I ever did," Angle said. "I wrestled him three times, he did three moonsaults and missed all three times."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" and H/T Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.