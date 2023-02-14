Bianca Belair Ensures Two Top Stars Won't Be In Women's Elimination Chamber

The upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match is devoid of star power, with WWE going the unconventional route of including first-time entrants — such as Raquel Rodriguez — for Saturday's match.

However, Becky Lynch and Bayley were given one last shot to qualify for the match on this week's "WWE Raw," as WWE official Adam Pearce booked a Triple Threat Match featuring "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and the two former Horsewomen. As per stipulation, Lynch or Bayley would have earned a spot in the Chamber Match had they prevailed in the three-way bout. Instead, Belair took out both Lynch and Bayley in dominating fashion, hitting "The Man" with the KOD onto Balyey for the pinfall victory. As a result, neither Lynch nor Bayley qualified for Saturday's premium live event in Montreal, Québec, Canada.

Towards the closing stages of the bout, the other competitors in the Chamber Match — Rodriquez, Nikki Cross, Asuka, Liv Morgan, Natalya and Carmella — brawled with DAMAGE CTRL's IYO SKY around the ringside area, allowing Belair to focus on her two opponents. There was also a cool spot that saw Belair throwing SKY onto the group of women on the outside, taking them all out with her mighty power. Eventually, Belair prevailed and celebrated with her title as "Raw" went off the air.

There's growing uncertainty over WWE's creative plans for Lynch and Bayley en route to WrestleMania 39, where Lynch was originally rumored to wrestle Ronda Rousey. However, Rousey returned to WWE television this past Friday on "SmackDown" and seemingly set her sights on dominating WWE's women's division alongside her real-life friend, Shayna Baszler. As such, it remains to be seen if Rousey & Baszler challenge DAMAGE CTRL for the WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship at the Showcase of Immortals.

As of this writing, three matches are confirmed for WrestleMania 39 — Roman Reigns or Sami Zayn vs. Cody Rhodes, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley, and Belair vs. the winner of Saturday's Chamber Match.