Ronda Rousey Needs The WWE Women's Tag Team Division, And The Divison Needs Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been absent from WWE television since she losing the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair on the December 30 edition of the blue brand's weekly show. As shocking as the result was at the time, it seems to have been an established part of the company's plans for this spring, as WWE have reportedly already planned Rousey's WWE WrestleMania 39 match – one that will see "The Baddest Woman on the Planet" as part of a dynamic duo.

As of this writing, it's believed that Rousey will join forces with old friend Shayna Baszler and go after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania. As two quarters of the "Four Horsewomen of MMA," it makes sense to put Rousey and Shayna together as they've been closely associated for years. They've also been allies on WWE television for a while now, though rarely as a full-fledged team.

The latest backstage news on Rousey is that she'll return on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." If that happens, we'd expect her to re-establish her partnership with Baszler — or at least, we very much hope they do, since putting Rousey in the tag division is possibly the best Rousey-related idea WWE has had since her return. The division desperately needs her star power, and Rousey herself should welcome the opportunity for tag team action.