WWE NXT Preview (2/14): Jacy Jayne Explains Her Actions, Tyler Bate Vs. Grayson Waller, NXT North American Title Open Challenge, More

A stacked lineup has been put together for tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," with six matches and two talking segments advertised so far.

Jacy Jayne is set to explain her actions after attacking Gigi Dolin last week during Bayley's "Ding Dong, Hello" chat show. The former Toxic Attraction teammates appeared as though they would be continuing their alliance before Jayne struck Dolin with a super kick and sent her into a door set up in the middle of the ring. Additionally, reigning "NXT" Champion Bron Breakker will return to the brand for the first time since retaining the gold against Grayson Waller in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day; Carmelo Hayes is now eyeing up a title opportunity.

Waller is also scheduled to return after being suspended by Shawn Michaels following his actions in the Vengeance Day post-show media call. The Australian wrestler will go one-on-one with Tyler Bate tonight. Elsewhere, current "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee puts his title on the line in an open challenge. Also, Drew Gulak's associate Hank Walker faces rival Charlie Dempsey, Axiom collides with Damon Kemp, and Tiffany Stratton takes on Chase U's Thea Hail.

Lastly, Meiko Satomura and reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez will team up to face Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. The former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions recently targeted the young star and challenged her to a tag team match if she could find an ally. Last week, Perez revealed that Satomura would return to be her partner.