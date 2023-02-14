Santino Marella Says This WWE Couple Gets Wrestling

Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch — a few examples of real-life couples who have found massive success in the industry with their relationship also being acknowledged on-screen. There are many real-life couples in the current wrestling landscape as a whole; WWE currently has multiple couples within their company such as Bianca Belair and Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, and, perhaps most notably, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix.

With both Edge and Phoenix being so successful in the industry, Santino Marella – a former on-screen ally of Phoenix – discussed his thoughts on the couple in an interview with Metro. "I love Beth to death, her and her husband [Edge], they're just awesome people," Marella said. "When two people really get wrestling, they get [the idea of] working together, they get the notion of making the people you work with look better and in turn you look better."

The couple will have their second mixed tag team match alongside each other this Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Elimination Chamber premium live event when they'll clash against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor.

Marella believes his partnership with Phoenix year ago worked well, and speaks highly of her still. "She's a very giving person, and that's why we were comfortable giving each other as much as we could because we knew it would be reciprocated," Marella. "She's obviously a Hall of Famer, she's amazing."