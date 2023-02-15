AEW Dynamite Preview (2/15): Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli Vs. Rush & Preston Vance In A Texas Tornado Tag Match, More

Jon Moxley and Ring of Honor World Champion Claudio Castagnoli will take on RUSH and Preston Vance in a Texas Tornado tag match on "AEW Dynamite" tonight. The Blackpool Combat Club duo face La Faccion Ingobernables after fellow BCC member Bryan Danielson defeated RUSH on last week's show to lock in a 60-minute iron man match with Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution. And speaking of MJF, it's been revealed that he is contractually obligated to be in Texas this evening. The champion will undoubtedly have something to say after handing out a post-match beating to "The American Dragon" following his victory seven nights ago.

Tonight's in-ring action will see Toni Storm, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D, and Ruby Soho collide; the three-way bout was initially scheduled to occur last month, but Baker was forced to withdraw from the match due to an injury. Furthermore, "Hangman" Adam Page seeks to get back to winning ways against Kip Sabian, and Jack Perry aims to secure another upset victory against reigning ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage. In addition to those three matchups, AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed, and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn will battle Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, and Sonjay Dutt. Plus, current ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe returns to face Josh Woods.

Finally, two interviews are set to be conducted this evening. Legendary commentator Jim Ross will talk with Wardlow; the 35-year-old recently returned to AEW programming and immediately went after reigning AEW TNT Champion and ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Renee Paquette sits down with Adam Cole.