Mark Briscoe Set To Face Former ROH Star On AEW Dynamite

Despite initial resistance from Warner Bros. Discovery, the parent company of TBS and TNT, Mark Briscoe has been granted permission to appear on All Elite Wrestling television largely thanks to the pleas of AEW President Tony Khan.

Briscoe first appeared on AEW programming on the January 25 edition of "Dynamite," honoring his late brother, Jay Briscoe, in a match against longtime friend and foe Jay Lethal. Two weeks later, Mark returned to TV, speaking backstage on Friday's "Rampage."

The ROH Tag Team Champion said he felt "real good" about representing "the baddest tag team in the history of the planet." Briscoe was cut off by "Smart" Mark Sterling, who offered his managerial services to him. After Briscoe rejected the offer, Sterling called him "a stupid chicken farmer." An incensed Briscoe yanked on Sterling's shirt collar before Sterling's clients — Ari Daivari, Tony Nese, and Josh Woods — interjected. While Daivari and Nese held Sterling back to compose him, Woods issued a warning to Briscoe: "You better watch who you're putting your hands on."

The two will square off next Wednesday on "Dynamite." "Co-holder of the ROH World Tag Team Championship Mark Briscoe returns to Dynamite to take on former ROH Pure Champion Josh Woods this Wednesday on @TBSNetwork!" Khan wrote via Twitter.

The upcoming bout will mark the third one-on-one meeting between Briscoe and Woods, with the last happening in a "Partner Takes a Shot After a Kick-Out" match at "ROH Unauthorized" in November 2019.