WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Differences Between Triple H And Vince McMahon

Having worked for WWE on and off for nearly 25 years, D-Von Dudley has had plenty of time to get to know what it's like to work under Vince McMahon. In his more recent stint with the company, Dudley spent time instead working for Paul "Triple H" Levesque, otherwise known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Dudley shared his thoughts on the differences between working with the two men.

"I've had a good relationship with Vince," Dudley said. "Vince was a little stern. ... Vince was the guy that, basically, if you didn't do it, you knew it. That rod was coming down. ... Where Paul was kind of a little bit laid back, a little bit more forgiving, and a little bit easier to talk to in a sense." Dudley reiterated that he had a pleasant experience working with McMahon, but he never had the chance to build up a significant working relationship with him as a producer the way that he did with Levesque. Dudley also stated that, while he is something of a "Paul Heyman guy," he is more of a "Paul Levesque guy." The WWE Hall of Famer said that he was able to develop a friendship with Levesque during his recent years spent as a producer, and had a lot of fun learning from him.

Levesque has been the head of WWE's creative since the middle of last year, when he stepped in after McMahon retired amidst accusations of sexual misconduct and hush money cover-ups. Though McMahon recently made a return to the company's board of directors, the former CEO has reportedly stayed away from the creative aspect of things thus far.