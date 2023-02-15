Mark Andrews Releases New Music Single In Wake Of WWE NXT UK Release

Former "WWE NXT UK" Tag Team Champion Mark Andrews' band Junior has released a brand new single, "Saved Me Again," which is accompanied by a superhero-themed music video. The new track is available on all streaming platforms, and is the first new music that the Welsh pop-punk band has released since Andrews was released from WWE in 2022. The song is all about surrounding yourself with people who love you in difficult moments and who are able to help you through hard times, which was inspired by the tough year that Andrews went through. However, 2022 wasn't all negative, as the year also included him getting married and announcing that he and his partner have a baby on the way.

Andrews admitted that "the past twelve months have been a total rollercoaster, from the highs of Love Letter to Wrestling, getting married and finding out I'm going to be a Dad, to the lows of being released a few weeks before Clash at the Castle." The acclaimed 2022 event took place in Andrews' home nation of Wales, which could have been a great opportunity for him, but he has been able to channel those feelings into the new Junior song.

"It's been a lot to process and now the dust has settled we're really excited to explore some of that with Saved Me Again, which is one of my favorite songs Junior has ever put out," he said. "Saved me Again is all about support and how important the people you love are ... we can't wait for people to hear it." Junior are a three-piece band that are best known for their 2019 single "Brick by Brick," which was the official theme song for "NXT" Takeover: Cardiff, with Andrews providing vocals and playing bass.