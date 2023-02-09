Mark Andrews Opens Up About 'Difficult Time' Following WWE Release

About six months ago, Mark Andrews was working on WWE's NXT UK brand and hoping that he'd have a spot on WWE's Clash at the Castle event in his native Cardiff, Wales. However, just two weeks prior to the show, Andrews was one of several NKT UK wrestlers released, as WWE sought to rebrand the entity as NXT Europe.

Speaking with Herald Wales, Andrews, as he's been in the past, was upfront about how disheartening his release was.

"It was hard, as we were hoping to be on one of the biggest shows the UK has ever seen in Cardiff, but instead, just days before that event in the stadium took place we found out we had been let go, which was a bit of a shock to us all," Andrews said. "It was a very difficult time for me, as it was the same month as my wedding and I'd heard rumors I might make an appearance at Clash at the Castle, so to go from that to then hearing we were being let go was tough."

Andrews was quick to point out that life goes and he plans to do so by relaunching ATTACK! Pro Wrestling, a Welsh wrestling promotion. His goal in bringing back ATTACK!, which ran its first show in three years this January, is to make the revival special with a unique atmosphere for both the wrestlers and the audience.

"Obviously we want to keep that same type of atmosphere we had before, but we also want to try and make it even bigger this time round, and we've made a lot of improvements behind the scenes," Andrews said. "We hope as many people as possible can come to see our next series of shows now in April, which will be our biggest to date."