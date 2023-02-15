Scarlett No Longer Listed On WWE 2K23 Roster

Following the release of the official WWE 2K23 roster earlier this week, it appears some changes have been made to the list, including the deletion of WWE star Scarlett from the lineup. Additional changes to the game's roster include the removal of last names from Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, making them known simply as Angel and Humberto, as well as new spellings for both "MA.CE" and "MAN.SOOR."

Scarlett currently acts as a manager for her husband, Karrion Kross, following the duo's return to WWE last year, and only occasionally wrestles. Kross recently commented on his frustrations regarding his current position on WWE's main roster, and the possible removal of his wife from the company's latest video game is not likely to ease those feelings. Kross himself is still featured in the game, but it looks as though he'll be without Scarlett when WWE 2K23 comes out next month — at least as a playable character.

It remains a possibility that the game will include Scarlett as a manager, as other managers such as Paul Heyman are not included in the game's roster. If this is the case, Scarlett's inclusion on the initial roster lineup likely was a mistake in the first place, and she was removed to indicate that she won't be playable. As of now, there is no definitive word on whether or not Scarlett will appear in the game, but either way, players shouldn't expect to be able to jump in the ring and wrestle as or against her.

The full lineup of playable characters for WWE 2K23, with the aforementioned alterations, can be found here.