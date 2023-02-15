Austin Theory's Chances Of Victory Rise In Updated WWE Elimination Chamber Odds

Elimination Chamber is rapidly approaching, and if you were thinking about throwing some money down to wager on any of the matches, you might want to talk a look at the most recent odds from BetOnline. As of late, there's been a fairly significant shift concerning the men's Elimination Chamber match where Austin Theory will have to defend his United States Championship against five challengers. According to the oddsmakers, Theory now walks into the Chamber as the favorite to escape the steel structure with his title reign still intact.

Theory's path to WrestleMania has been heavily rumored to feature a returning John Cena. That's a match Theory has long admitted he has wanted, especially having grown up as a Cena fan. And if Theory can retain this Saturday, that would put the U.S. Title in line to be on the line for their bout. The stage would then be set for only one of them to rightfully claim that "The champ is here."

Elsewhere on this weekend's card, Roman Reigns remains as the heavy chalk to cast aside Sami Zayn, despite Zayn's hometown advantage in Montreal. Asuka sits as the overwhelming favorite in the women's Elimination Chamber over the other combatants, which would put her on the road to a title shot at WrestleMania against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

These betting lines are fluid and are subject to change.

Here are the current betting odds for this year's Elimination Chamber event:

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c) -2000

Sami Zayn +700

WWE United States Championship Match Winner:

Austin Theory (c) (-300)

Seth Rollins (+275)

Bronson Reed (+600)

Montez Ford (+800)

Damian Priest (+1200)

Johnny Gargano (+1600)

WWE RAW Women's Number One Contender Match Winner:

Asuka (-1250)

Raquel Rodriguez (+400)

Liv Morgan (+900)

Nikki Cross (+1400)

Carmella (+2000)

Natalya (+2500)

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley:

Brock Lesnar -200

Bobby Lashley +140

Mixed Tag Team Match Winner:

Edge & Beth Phoenix -400

Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley +250