Jerry Jarrett Is Responsible For The Best Wrestling TV Of All Time

News broke on Tuesday afternoon that legendary wrestler turned booker and promoter Jerry Jarrett, 80, had passed away. Though best-known by younger fans as the father of Jeff Jarrett, a founder of what's now Impact Wrestling, and the butt of Bruce Prichard's jokes on his podcast, Jerry was much more than that. His greatest influence came as a booker and promoter of what's generally referred to as the "Memphis" territorial promotion, which he owned from 1977 to 1996.

There's a lot that can be said about Jarrett's influence on wrestling, whether as a heartthrob babyface in his youth, as one of the youngest bookers in the wrestling business during the 1960s, as one of the last promoters to hang on to a regional territory, and as one of the founders of Impact. None stands out more, though, than how the Memphis style of doing a wrestling TV show became the template for modern wrestling television. Whether it was Jarrett himself as the booker or one of his proteges like Jerry Lawler, Bill Dundee, Dutch Mantell, Eddie Gilbert, Jim Cornette, and Randy Hales, Memphis wrestling was distinct, and it was easy to see the changes when someone with a Memphis background took over creative in another promotion.

If nothing else, there was one particular reason why it made sense to emulate the Memphis show: Ratings. As noted by Dave Meltzer in his obituary for Jarrett at F4WOnline.com, at its peak in the late '70s and early '80s, the live version of the show on WMC-TV in Memphis proper routinely boasted a rating (percentage of homes in the market that owned TVs) of at least 20% and a share (percentage of homes watching TV at that moment) of 70%.