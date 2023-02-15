NJPW Star Wants To Wrestle The Rock At WWE WrestleMania

For how long he's been around, it's easy to forget that Lio Rush is still in his 20s, with a whole lot of career left to go. As such, Rush, who is scheduled to challenge Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Title in March, has several dream opponents, including his childhood favorite, The Rock.

During a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing, Rush made it no secret that a match with the Hollywood star would be pretty sweet.

"That would be nice," Rush said.

While Rush also expressed a desire to wrestle WWE stars GUNTHER and Dijak, a lot of his dream opponents are independent stars, including one indie wrestling legend.

"I tell you what, I wrestled Amazing Red in my first year ... and it was good," Rush said. "I feel it would definitely be a lot better ... I'd definitely love to wrestle Amazing Red again. I believe I wrestled Will Ospreay my second year, so I'd love to wrestle Will Ospreay now that I'm in year nine ... Vikingo, everyone's talking about him. I'd love to wrestle him. I'm supposed to be wrestling Komander pretty soon ... that'll be in LA for GCW."

Rush also talked about being a fan of WWE's Dominik Mysterio, who he first saw years ago live as a fan during the Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero ladder match while attending SummerSlam 2005. Rush finds himself very impressed with Dominik's evolution.

"Being there, watching that Rey-Eddie storyline with Dominik, and then seeing and being able to meet Dominik [years later] for the short period of time he was there, being at the shows with Rey but he wasn't actively wrestling yet [was cool] ... It's always cool when you see the son or daughter of somebody, and you know this is their job. It's different, and it's successful."

