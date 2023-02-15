Will Ospreay Names WWE Star As His Favorite Current Female Wrester

Few professional wrestlers in the world know their way around the squared circle like the five-star superstar Will Ospreay. And in a new survey that features the world's top professional wrestlers naming their own favorite wrestlers, the English high-flyer ranked his five favorite women in the business today.

Professional wrestling personality Dark Puroresu Flowision shared Ospreay's picks on its social media account on Wednesday, adding that Ospreay's list marked the beginning of a new series that will see wrestlers rank their own top-five favorite wrestlers.

"We are [proud] to present our [Select a Fighter] series," the social media account shared. "Will Ospreay gave us his Top 5 current favorite womens wrestlers."

Ospreay, who is himself both a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, said his favorite women in the game right now included IYO SKY, Syuri, AZM, Gisele Shaw, and Alex Windsor. Osprey did not rank the wrestlers in any certain order, however.

SKY has found much success in WWE since officially leaving Japan for the United States in late 2018. Once the face of Japan's STARDOM promotion as both a two-time World of Stardom and Wonder of Stardom champion, SKY went on to capture the "NXT" Women's Championship by defeating two of the top women in WWE today: Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. After moving on to the main roster last summer as part of Bayley's new Damage CTRL stable alongside Dakota Kai, SKY and her tag team partner Kai have since won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship twice.