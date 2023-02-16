Mia Yim Comments On The Possibility Of Wrestling Natalya In Canada

Six women are set to compete for a chance to challenge "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair on Saturday at Elimination Chamber, and one of them might have a psychological edge on her Elimination Chamber opponents. At least that's what Mia Yim believes.

"Michin" Mia Yim recently appeared on "The Bump" and noted it is likely going to be nerve-racking to be wrestling in Montreal, Canada against a member of Canadian near-royalty in the Hart dynasty's Natalya. Yim says she would have to block all of that out of her mind. "I'm going to get crickets [from the crowd] and it's going to throw me off. It's a mindscrew."

Yim goes on to note how hard Natalya trains, saying that she has witnessed Natalya training in her "dungeon" firsthand. Yim and Natalya have yet to wrestle each other, though they've shared two Royal Rumble matches. Michin came up short in her attempt to qualify for the Elimination Chamber, losing a four-way match to Carmella that also involved Piper Niven and Candice LeRae on the February 6 edition of "WWE Raw."

Natalya is set to face Asuka, Nikki Cross, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, and Carmella, with the winner heading to one of the nights of WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, where they'll challenge reigning champion Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's title. The match will mark Natalya's second time in the titular chamber match, having last participated in the 2020 Elimination Chamber match, which was won by Shayna Baszler.