Montez Ford Already Knows Who He Wants To Defend The US Championship Against At WWE WrestleMania

Montez Ford may be challenging for the WWE United States Championship this weekend, but he already has an idea of who he'd like to put the gold on the line against at WrestleMania 39. Ford will compete in the men's Elimination Chamber match this Saturday night where he'll take on Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed for the United States championship.

During an interview with Rick Ucchino of "Bleav in Pro Wrestling," Ford, who is one-half of The Street Profits, revealed what he told his tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins, just a few days before the Elimination Chamber premium live event.

"This week when I was talking to him, I told him, I said, 'Look, man, going ham in the Chamber, and I'm gonna go so ham to the point I have that much utmost confidence in ability in myself that I will walk out as champion.' I said, 'It's always about us.' So, I said, 'Since it's always about us when I win the Elimination Chamber, you'll be the first person [to get a title shot].'"

Ford compared facing Dawkins on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," to the WrestleMania 21 match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero back in 2005.

Dawkins had a chance to qualify for the men's Elimination Chamber match this year, but he was defeated by Priest in a qualifying match during the February 6 episode of "WWE Raw." That same night, Ford advanced thanks to his victory over Elias which was the final spot in the Elimination Chamber match.

