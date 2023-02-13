The Elimination Chamber Match Has Never Mattered Less Than It Does Right Now

"The Chamber" used to look like it could kill a man's soul and then dare his spirit to move. The special attraction had no set season until 2008, when it settled in as a pitstop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Since its inception in November of 2002, there have been 30 Elimination Chamber matches, with 31 and 32 being held on Saturday. From 2002 until 2012 — save for a Money In The Bank cash-in — a Chamber match topped the bill.

In 2013, the match was bumped from the main event, as The Rock defeated CM Punk on the way to a much more important WrestleMania match against John Cena. Though even that year, the Chamber match was one of distinguish, contested for the secondary World Heavyweight Championship.

The match hit what seemed to be rock bottom in 2015. While the Elimination Chamber match and event name was used to bolster WWE Network subscriptions, neither the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match nor the Intercontinental Championship Chamber Match to determine the successor to the newly-retired Daniel Bryan were deemed "main event worthy," with that privilege going to Dean Ambrose getting a disappointing disqualification victory over WWE Champion Seth Rollins.

This year's chambers, relegated as they are to the undercard, don't even feel as important as 2015's now-infamous matches. One match to determine which woman will face the champion the Royal Rumble winner didn't choose, and a match for the lukewarm United States Championship somehow pale in comparison to the disastrous coronation of Ryback or Kalisto's historically-goofy fall from the top of the chamber.

The prestige has waned and the thrill is all but gone.