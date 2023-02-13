The Elimination Chamber Match Has Never Mattered Less Than It Does Right Now
The "Road to WrestleMania" has become the Route 66 of professional wrestling; a black vein of asphalt that — despite its few turns — ends up feeling like a straight shot to California, straight through the carnival heart of the country, lined with landmarks like the Catoosa Whale of Oklahoma or Elmer's Bottle Tree Ranch in Oro Grande.
There is no attraction along the highway to 'Mania like the Elimination Chamber match and event. Once a brutal structure of solid steel, now covered in safety padding and slot-machine casino LED lights, the titular chamber has gone through a few changes over the years. A match so punishing and brutal that its sacrifices were usually rewarded with a proper showcase, and main event status. Yet as the WWE Universe heads to Montreal for this year's edition of the event, a show that could be described as a "supercard" seems to have very little focus on the Chamber match itself.
In fact, in the grand scheme of the special attraction's 21 year history, the Elimination Chamber has never mattered less than it does right now.
Shadows of the Past
"The Chamber" used to look like it could kill a man's soul and then dare his spirit to move. The special attraction had no set season until 2008, when it settled in as a pitstop between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. Since its inception in November of 2002, there have been 30 Elimination Chamber matches, with 31 and 32 being held on Saturday. From 2002 until 2012 — save for a Money In The Bank cash-in — a Chamber match topped the bill.
In 2013, the match was bumped from the main event, as The Rock defeated CM Punk on the way to a much more important WrestleMania match against John Cena. Though even that year, the Chamber match was one of distinguish, contested for the secondary World Heavyweight Championship.
The match hit what seemed to be rock bottom in 2015. While the Elimination Chamber match and event name was used to bolster WWE Network subscriptions, neither the first-ever Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match nor the Intercontinental Championship Chamber Match to determine the successor to the newly-retired Daniel Bryan were deemed "main event worthy," with that privilege going to Dean Ambrose getting a disappointing disqualification victory over WWE Champion Seth Rollins.
This year's chambers, relegated as they are to the undercard, don't even feel as important as 2015's now-infamous matches. One match to determine which woman will face the champion the Royal Rumble winner didn't choose, and a match for the lukewarm United States Championship somehow pale in comparison to the disastrous coronation of Ryback or Kalisto's historically-goofy fall from the top of the chamber.
The prestige has waned and the thrill is all but gone.
The Assassination of The Elimination Chamber By The Coward Paul Heyman
Each week, viewers tune in, are reminded of the most important superstars in the company, and the most important matches are saved for the most important spots on the show. It's a law, as immutable as gravity, that some matches and moments just matter more.
Right now, nothing matters more than whatever Paul Heyman is up to. One week he's accusing Sami Zayn of being a traitor, setting up the harrowing conclusion of January's Royal Rumble, and just a handful of weeks later he's standing across from Royal Rumble winner Cody, crying as they trade emotionally manipulative barbs with one another. If someone is a main event player in WWE, they've probably got something to do with Heyman.
None of these main event players have even sniffed at the Elimination Chamber match this year. Sami and Reigns are booked, but associates like Jimmy Uso, the conflicted Jey Uso, and the young upstart Solo Sikoa aren't booked as of yet. Cody isn't booked, but his WrestleMania status is secure. Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley, even Dominik Mysterio seems to have better things to do than the Elimination Chamber match itself. None of them seem to want the albatross that is the Elimination Chamber around their narrative momentum.
All of the most important storylines have taken a detour, opting to skip the physical risks of this match on the Road to WrestleMania, turning what was once a tentpole attraction into a utility player showcase. It's now akin to the scramble matches that litter so many independent shows, full of talent looking for a scrap of spotlight so that they too can get something of more substance someday.