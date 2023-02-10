Backstage News On Lesnar/Lashley And Edge/Judgment Day Matches Ahead Of WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber premium live event is next week, and the card is shaping up to be something special. With plenty of major developments scheduled, including Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, it makes sense that plans have been in place for Elimination Chamber for quite some time. According to a new report from Fightful Select, at least two matches scheduled for next Saturday have been penciled in for the event since last fall.

Edge and Beth Phoenix vs. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley has reportedly been the plan for months, though Edge was also initially scheduled to take on Balor in a Hell in the Cell match at the Royal Rumble last month. Additionally, the company has known about the Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley rematch since November.

This will be the third match between Lashley and Lesnar, following their WWE Championship bout at last year's Royal Rumble, as well as another singles match at WWE Crown Jewel in November. It was clear the two still had unfinished business when they clashed in this year's Men's Royal Rumble match, with Lashley eliminating Lesnar to the shock of the audience before being thrown over the top rope by Seth "Freaking" Rollins.

The issues between Edge and The Judgment Day also stretch back to last year, as Edge was the one who initially founded the group alongside Ripley and Damien Priest. He was supplanted as the leader of the group by Balor, and the two have been locking horns ever since. Like Lashley and Lesnar, they found themselves at odds during the Men's Royal Rumble, with Edge's wife and former three-time WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix getting involved when Ripley made an appearance, setting up their Elimination Chamber bout.