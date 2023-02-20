Freddie Prinze Jr. Gives High Praise To This Member Of The Bloodline

The Bloodline is one of the most talked about factions in pro wrestling — from active wrestlers inside and outside the company to fans to former WWE employees. One former WWE writer who has praised the faction and members of it, such as Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the past is Freddie Prinze Jr. While on "Wrestling With Freddie," Prinze applauded a member of the faction that has been around since Reigns originally turned heel.

"[Paul Heyman]'s a painter out there," Prinze said. "He keeps getting better. He keeps telling better stories. His promos keep getting smarter and smarter and he'll allow the audience to catch up with him, right? Hell allow them to catch up with whatever shtick he's doing and then he'll punish them for it a couple of weeks later and start something new ... He is by far the best voice in professional wrestling, you could probably argue ever, all time, as far as his ability to communicate a message and make you want to watch a fight without even having to be in the fight himself."

Heyman aligned himself with Reigns prior to Zayn, The Usos, or Solo Sikoa joining The Bloodline as the "Special Counsel" to the "Tribal Chief" — also referred to at times by Reigns as the "Wiseman." Heyman has defended Reigns against Zayn, Cody Rhodes, and other challengers that have attempted to end the historic reign of the "Head of the Table." Last week on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes and Zayn on their respective brand each had words with Heyman, leading to much praise from many following the intense verbal interactions.

