Konnan Responds To Online Backlash Over His Konosuke Takeshita Comments

Context is key for Konnan, and he thinks the online wrestling community should apply that practice when consuming their news. The AAA booker saw social media blow up over his comments concerning Konosuke Takeshita's Eddie Guerrero's tribute during "AEW Dynamite" last week.

"This goes back to the wrestling journalism topic we had on 'K100' last week," Konnan said to co-hosts Disco Inferno and Joe Feeney on "K100," noting that he never sees any of the show's positive commentary about WWE and AEW covered. The lucha legend feels that a lot of wrestling news sites have an agenda. "It's clickbait. That's all it is. I don't even get mad. It's 'clickbait' and you fall for it and look, it trended. You were being worked. That's dry humor, that's wit, that's sarcasm, that's my 'stilo,'" Konnan added. Disco chimed in, saying that even some of "the boys" got worked, specifically Miro, who had contentious correspondence with Konnan on Twitter.

"Yeah, he got worked too," Konnan said, pointing out he never criticized The Usos or Montez Ford, all non-Hispanics, for using a variation of Guerrero's frog splash. He says the online blowback showed him that people are easily triggered, they're looking for something to get mad about, and it gave the ones that don't like Konnan a reason to pile on. However, this "much ado about nothing" created something worse in the eyes of fans. "You think this show is super negative cause all they read is negative s**t and everybody's got the same opinion that doesn't listen to the show," he said. For him, he listens to a show to make sure he's getting the full context of something before judging it. Meanwhile, Takeshita wasn't on last night's "Dynamite" following a beatdown by MJF a week ago.

