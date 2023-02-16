Karrion Kross Is Excited To Finally Be Working With This Legendary WWE Star

Former "WWE NXT" Champion Karrion Kross has experienced a mixed bag of results following his return to WWE on "SmackDown" last August. He couldn't get the better of Drew McIntyre inside a steel cage at Extreme Rules. He failed in his bid to become No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship despite getting the better of Madcap Moss in recent weeks. All the while, though, he has continued feuding with legendary luchador Rey Mysterio. Appearing on "The Superstar Crossover," Kross couldn't hide his excitement.

"He's one of the greatest of all time," Kross told Josh Martinez. "I've been watching him since I was a little kid and, man, I waited a long time to get my hands on Rey. And it never came around."

Kross and Mysterio overlapped in Lucha Underground and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, but their paths never crossed in the ring. Now they find themselves facing off against one another in WWE. "It's just funny how the universe puts you back on track to the things that you wanted," Kross continued. "Maybe back then it wasn't the right time, and here we are."

So far, Kross has had just one singles match with Mysterio, which resulted in a loss on the January 27 episode of "SmackDown." When it comes to putting a match together with the legendary luchador, Kross described it as more of a feeling out process based on how the audience is responding. "I'm going to feel out where the audience is that day. I'm going to see where the story develops on our way there," he said. "And then I'll make decisions based on that."

