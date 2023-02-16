Kevin Nash Shares Message Of Hope In Aftermath Of Tragedy

In October 2022, Kevin Nash's son Tristen passed away at the age of 26. The tragic death occurred while the former WWE Champion was still coming to terms with the loss of his longtime best friend, Scott Hall, who died earlier that year. Fans were left worried about the two-time WWE Hall of Famer's mental health last month following a concerning tweet he had posted. Despite a difficult 11 months, it appears there is now light at the end of the tunnel for the 63-year-old.

In a post on social media, Nash shared an image of himself smiling along with the caption, "Slowly kicking out. To all of you who sent your love and support you'll never know the positive effect of pure support and love. Thank you." Several members of the wrestling community have replied to the photo, including the National Wrestling Alliance's Aron Stevens – formerly known as Damian Sandow in WWE - who wrote, "You have been in my prayers."

Nash opened up about his son's passing on his "Kliq This" podcast. "Big Daddy Cool" revealed that he and Tristen had attempted to quit drinking alcohol together. However, his son suffered severe withdrawal symptoms, which led to a seizure and heart failure. Tristen died in the hospital the following day. Meanwhile, Nash explained on his audio show that Hall suffered three heart attacks prior to his death after a blood clot got loose following a fall at his home. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion was later taken off life support.



If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).