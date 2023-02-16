Zelina Vega Appearing At Upcoming Tokyo Awards Show

As society moves further into the 21st century, anime, the Japanese style of animation, has grown in popularity worldwide, thanks to the likes of "Akira," "Dragon Ball Z," "Ghost in the Shell," the numerous works of Hayao Miyazaki, and countless other titles. So it should come as no surprise that several wrestlers are into the genre, including one WWE star who will be part of an upcoming celebration of anime.

As announced by Crunchyroll, the American anime streaming website, WWE's Zelina Vega will be a special guest presenter at the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Vega is among many celebrities who will be presenting at the show, including actors Finn Wolfhard, Hunter Schafer, and Jacob Bertrand, film director Robert Rodriguez, and NFL players Aidan Hutchinson and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the latter most famous for drawing a holding penalty that may not have been a holding penalty at last Sunday's Super Bowl.

Wrestling fans familiar with Vega will not be shocked to learn this information, as the Legado de Fantasma member has not kept her love for anime secret, incorporating references into her onscreen persona, and even getting a tattoo referencing the popular anime series "Naruto." Vega is also well known for cosplaying several of her favorite anime and video game characters, such as D.Va from "Overwatch" and Ahri of "League of Legends." The Crunchyroll Anime Awards will take place on March 4 in Tokyo, Japan. While announcing the presenters, Crunchyroll revealed the award show will stream live on their service at 1:30 a.m. PST and 4:30 a.m. EST in the United States.