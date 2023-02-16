Former Stablemate Of Edge Would Be Down To Help Him Against The Judgment Day

WWE Hall of Famer Edge and Gangrel go back nearly 25 years together. Edge was a member of The Brood — led by Gangrel — which really allowed the future "Rated R Superstar" to find his footing just starting out in WWE. While they would eventually go their separate ways, Edge has paid homage to his Brood beginnings in the past, using a Brood-inspired entrance at 2021's SummerSlam.

Currently embroiled in a feud with The Judgment Day, and at a bit of a numbers disadvantage, Edge could use any help he might be able to get. His old vampire ally might be doing to assist. During an interview with "K & S WrestleFest," Gangrel put out into the world that he's available. "He's got his wife; she's all jacked up. She's looking great. She's got his back," Gangrel said. "If he wants more though, I'd be down for that. I guess the stars have to align."

Gangrel hasn't stepped into a WWE ring since the 15th Anniversary of "WWE Raw" in 2007.

Unless something changes and Gangrel enters the mix, Edge will have to rely on his wife Beth Phoenix to help settle the score. The couple faces The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag match at Elimination Chamber this Sunday. That bout comes on the heels of Edge and Phoenix returning at the Royal Rumble after months away — the result of a vicious Con-Chair-To given to Phoenix at Extreme Rules to get Edge to surrender in an I Quit Match.

