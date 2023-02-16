Brandi Rhodes Announces Rare Wrestling Signing To Benefit Charity

Brandi Rhodes is scheduled for a rare autograph signing. Rhodes took to her Twitter account to announce that she will be a part of WrestleCon in Los Angeles, California during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

"After two years (or maybe more) I'm finally coming out to sign for The Dusty Rhodes Foundation," Rhodes wrote. "I don't anticipate another wrestling signing in my future so please bring me whatever you would like signed, especially those sweet Lil' Bran Bran dolls."

Rhodes, along with her husband, Cody, left AEW back in February 2022. While Cody went on to return to WWE, Brandi has been away from the wrestling industry since her AEW departure, and she hasn't had a match since January 2022. Last month, Rhodes told Bare Magazine that she was happy with her decision to leave AEW. She said that a lot of things about her position in the wrestling industry took away the fun.

When Rhodes' husband first returned to WWE back in April 2022, Fightful reported that while she wasn't brought in as part of the deal with Cody, she did have "many productive conversations" with key names at the top of WWE and even seemingly teased a WWE return when the report surfaced.

Now, Rhodes has been focused on projects outside of the wrestling business. One of those ventures is her own podcast, "2 Lies And 1 Truth." The podcast focuses on parenting but has featured notable guests from the wrestling world such as Mick Foley, Renee Paquette, Beth Phoenix, Cassie Lee, and Titus O'Neil.