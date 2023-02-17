Top AEW Star Teases Renewing Rivalry With CM Punk

It appears Chris Jericho is feeling nostalgic lately.

Amid rumors of Jericho and Paul Wight bringing back their Jeri-Show tag team to AEW, "The Ocho" has been reminiscing over his battles with CM Punk in WWE, a rivalry that notably included matches at WrestleMania XXVIII and Extreme Rules in 2012. On Thursday night, Jericho noticed a fan tweet that praised the quality of the Punk vs. Jericho bouts held more than a decade ago.

"I always loved working with @CMPunk," Jericho wrote on Twitter in response to the fan who urged Jericho and Punk to renew their rivalry in AEW or even WWE.

For the time being, Jericho would have to continue using the AEW platform to re-hash past storylines or renew old rivalries, seeing as he's contracted with the upstart wrestling promotion until early 2026. As such, WWE fans hoping to see Jericho inducted into the Hall of Fame would have to wait at least a few more years.

As for Punk, there have been conflicting reports about the veteran wrestler's future with AEW. While some reports have suggested the idea of Punk and AEW working on a contract buyout, others have floated the possibility of "The Best in the World" returning to the squared circle upon his return from injury. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that "Punk could be back in two months and then there's a decision of how that goes" but further noted that "there's been no mending of fences at all" between AEW and Punk since the infamous backstage altercation at AEW All Out last September. Punk has been on the shelf since suffering a torn left triceps in his match against Jon Moxley at All Out. He subsequently underwent surgery, his second medical procedure within a span of six months.