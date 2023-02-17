AEW Rampage Preview (2/17): Elite-Top Flight Rematch, Swerve Vs. Dustin Rhodes, TBS Championship Match, Starks Takes On Garcia

Tonight's "AEW Rampage" has a special start time of 7 pm EST, and the episode will feature a Slam Dunk branding to coincide with this weekend's NBA All-Star game. There are currently four matches scheduled for the show, including two title bouts. In a rematch of last week's AEW World Trios Championship match, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will defend their titles against AR Fox and Top Flight. Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite" saw the two teams confront each other backstage, and the segment included a cryptic tease from the House of Black that seemingly hints toward Malakai Black's faction as the next challengers for the belts.

In addition to that title match, Jade Cargill is set to defend the TBS Championship in an open challenge, with Vertvixen having answered the call. Cargill previously defeated Vertvixen in a title eliminator match last December, and the indie talent is assuredly hoping to have a better showing against the dominant champion this time around.

Following weeks of tension between the two, Mogul Affiliates leader Swerve Strickland will step into the ring with Dustin Rhodes. Strickland has been focused on criticizing Rhodes' status as a second-generation wrestler in their feud, and last week saw the Mogul Affiliates attack the veteran, with Strickland laying out the challenge for tonight's episode.

In a continuation of the ongoing issues between Ricky Starks and the Jericho Appreciation Society, tonight's "Rampage" will see Starks take on Daniel Garcia in singles action. Last week on "Dynamite," Starks was pinned by Garcia, with the help of Chris Jericho, in the culmination of a gauntlet match. Starks will now look to get revenge, and assuming he comes out on top, a rematch against Jericho seems to be on the horizon.