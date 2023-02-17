GUNTHER Reveals His 'Personal Preference' For Opponents, Talks Madcap Moss Match

GUNTHER has faced a variety of opponents in WWE on his way to becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of the 21st century. Big or small, it hasn't made much of a difference as GUNTHER typically ends with his hand raised in victory when the match is over. But he does have a preference for his ideal opponents, as he told Corey Graves recently on the "After The Bell" podcast.

"I think the ideal scenario for me is to have a small opponent, typical David against Goliath situation," GUNTHER explained. "That's just personal preference. I take joy out of all the confrontations because — you mentioned Braun, who is a totally different situation for me out of nowhere because I rarely wrestle anyone that is taller than me, stronger than me, heavier than me. Usually, it's smaller or same category." Throughout his current title reign, GUNTHER has laid waste to a number of smaller challengers, such as Ricochet, Rey Mysterio, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

GUNTHER's next opponent though is someone on his eye level. Tonight on "WWE SmackDown," GUNTHER puts the Intercontinental Championship on the line against Madcap Moss. Moss won the opportunity last week, emerging from a Fatal Four-way as the new No. 1 contender. But as successful as the Imperium leader's run as champion has been, he's still not taking any opponents lightly. Ahead of their match, GUNTHER saw a lot of positives in Moss and sees him as a legitimate threat.

"Madcap Moss is — I mean, look at this guy — he's like, an elite athlete," GUNTHER stated. "Crazy amount of power, crazy amount of speed in the ring, like when he hits the ropes." Having seen him wrestle years earlier, GUNTHER was "very impressed" by what he witnessed.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE After The Bell With Corey Graves" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.