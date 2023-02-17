Update On Why Mike Tenay Isn't Doing Commentary Anymore

For many wrestling fans, Mike Tenay was the long time voice of wrestling outside of the WWE bubble, commentating for televised wrestling promotions WCW and TNA. In particular, he was lead broadcaster for TNA/Impact for over 20 years. But while Tenay was acclaimed during his day for his knowledge on pro wrestling, particularly about lucha libre and Japanese talent, he's been MIA as a commentator since July 2015.

The good news is that decision is Tenay's choice, not a promotion's. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tenay made the decision to move on and retire from pro wrestling after departing Impact Wrestling when his contract expired in 2016.

It was further noted that since then, at least one attempt has been made to get Tenay to return, with one unnamed independent promotion even offering Tenay a gig at a past WrestleMania weekend, only for Tenay to turn it down. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, a long time friend of Tenay's who has had the commentator on Wrestling Observer Radio as a guest, had previously claimed that Tenay had also been approached to commentate for All In back in 2018, though Tenay declined that offer as well.

As such, it appears the final call of Tenay's wrestling career will have been at TNA Slammiversary on June 28, 2015. The event saw current AEW star Jeff Jarrett defeat Bobby Roode, Drew McIntyre, Eric Young, and Matt Hardy in the main event to become TNA King of the Mountain Champion.