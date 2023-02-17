Mick Foley Says Sami Zayn Might Get Bigger Pop In Montreal Than CM Punk In Chicago

Tomorrow night at Elimination Chamber, Sami Zayn is set to have the biggest match of his career when he takes on the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in his hometown of Montreal. Ahead of the match, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about Zayn on "Foley is Pod," lavishing praise on the former three-time Intercontinental Champion. Foley even stated that the Montreal crowd's reaction to Zayn could top Chicago's infamous love for CM Punk.

"There's that sense of Canadian pride," Foley said. "CM Punk can be a local hero in Chicago. In Canada, you can be a national [hero]. Bret Hart was a national hero. ... I don't know if people realize how rare that is, to actually have a whole country behind you."

The former WWE Champion had a great deal of enthusiasm for Zayn's face-off with Cody Rhodes from "WWE Raw" earlier this week, and said that Zayn questioning whether or not he could truly beat Reigns made for the "ultimate babyface promo." Even if Zayn isn't able to overcome his opponent tomorrow, Foley shared his belief that a three-way bout at WrestleMania involving Zayn, Reigns, and Rhodes could be a marquee matchup that fans will fully get behind.

Foley also had complimentary things to say about Zayn's beard, which says something coming from a man who spends much of the year dressing up as Santa Claus in addition to sporting a beard of his own for most of his career. Only time will tell if Zayn, and his beard, pull off a massive upset tomorrow, but one thing is for sure — Foley will be totally on board if it happens.