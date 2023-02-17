Johnny Gargano And Candice LeRae Celebrate Baby Wrestling's First Birthday

On February 17, 2022, Quill Gargano made his way into the world — the first-born child of WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae. With today being their son's first birthday, Gargano shared a heartfelt message on Twitter: "I'm traveling for Elimination Chamber today, so we celebrated early, but it's Quill's 1st Birthday! Everyone told me how much Fatherhood would change my life but even I couldn't imagine how much I'd love this little dude. I'm so lucky to be your Dad. I hope I make ya proud."

LeRae and Gargano both took time away from wrestling on TV in the midst of LeRae's pregnancy and the first few months of Quill's life. With neither Gargano nor LeRae contracted to any wrestling promotion at the time, there was much discussion about where the couple would end up, and on the August 22, 2022 "WWE Raw," Gargano returned to WWE. He made his main roster debut in a segment against former stablemate, Austin Theory, laying out the then Mr. Money in the Bank. LeRae would wind up returning the following month, defeating Nikki ASH in less than two minutes.

While LeRae will seemingly be able to spend Quill's first birthday with him, Gargano does not have the same luxury. This is due to his qualifying for the United States Championship Elimination Chamber match by defeating Baron Corbin on the January 30 "Raw." That match will take place this Saturday, February 18, as part of the namesake premium live event. He will be taking on five other opponents — Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, Montez Ford, and current United States Champion, Theory.