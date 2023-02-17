Stokely Hathaway Tries To Swindle Money And Concert Tickets Out Of Mariah Carey

Love is a funny thing. It can also make one do crazy things, like post a video on Twitter where one pretends to have an arm injury in order to secure front row seats at a concert. Fortunately, AEW's Stokely Hathaway would know nothing about that, as he is suffering from a totally legit injury after being attacked by HOOK, one that has led to him reaching out to one of his celebrity crushes. In the video, Hathaway, accompanied by The Firm's Lee Moriarty and Isiah Kassidy, who he referred to as "his sons," gave an emotional plea to the chart-topping pop diva.

"Hello Mariah, my name is Stokley Hathaway," Hathaway said. "I don't know if you heard, but last week, HOOK broke my arm. I have my two sons with me ... I love my sons very much, and I love to provide for them." It was then that Kassidy had words for Hathaway, leading to a quick scuffle. Fortunately, one quick jump cut later and Kassidy had exited stage left, with everything now back on track.

"As I was saying, I love my son very much," Hathaway said. "Mariah, because I am unemployed right now, I would love it if you sent me $25,000. I also heard that you were going on a tour soon, so I would love it if me and my son were first row at your concert. And maybe you could take me backstage, and I could tell you all about my life. Thank you Mariah, thank you for helping us during a tough time." As of this writing, Carey has yet to respond to Hathaway. Wrestling Inc. will continue to provide updates on this developing situation.