Stokely Hathaway Loves Black Culture And Is Working To Blend It Into AEW

As it stands right now, Stokely Hathaway has three goals in AEW. The first is to make his clients in The Firm, Lee Moriarty, the Gunn Clubb, Ethan Page, W. Morrissey, and maybe Private Party and Matt Hardy, as successful as they can be in AEW. The second goal is to get MJF back on his good side following two weeks of issues between to the two.

But perhaps the most important goal Hathaway has in AEW, which he explained during a recent interview with The Root, is working in elements of Black Culture into AEW through his work.

"I try to appeal to everyone but obviously I'm Black," Hathaway said. "I love Black culture, as I should, [and] I wouldn't change who I am, what I love, for the world. When I first got into this, my goal was to have other people who look like me go 'Oh, I can do this too.' Not to necessarily be a manager, but whatever they want to do, right? I'm on national television, twice a week and hopefully some kid who looks like me or who can identify with what I do, they can hear the references, they can watch the promos, and they go 'Oh, that's cool, he's appealing to me. Maybe I can do this too.' So it may sound crazy but that's been my goal."