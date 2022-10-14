Swerve Strickland Addresses Perceived Diversity Issue AEW Has Dealt With

Swerve Strickland thinks he has done a lot to change the face of AEW. Swerve was recently on the "Say Less" show and talked about how he feels things like bringing in rap legend Trina, and crossover potential with outlets like The Shade Room are providing the "crossover appeal" that AEW needs. "I feel like every industry needs that," the former AEW World Tag Team Champion said. "I remember not too long ago the diversity issue for [AEW] was a huge talking point."

The company had been criticized by former AEW star Big Swole, who felt there was a lack of diversity that was hurting the prospects of Black wrestlers in the company, which ultimately led to AEW's Powerhouse Hobbs releasing a statement. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T took a more measured stance on AEW's diversity issues, saying that it was hard to truly criticize the fledgling company, as they've only been in existence for three short years.

"Now this year, I feel like I brought a much different presence to that company in the last six months I've been there," Swerve continued, citing Kevin Gates, Fabolous, and Who Kid as major names that Swerve has incorporated into AEW's presentation since signing with the company in March. Swerve quickly burst out on AEW programming, teaming with Keith Lee to form the championship team "Swerve in Our Glory." The duo lost their AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Acclaimed in a monumental match at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam." However, Swerve and Lee seem intent on regaining their tag team titles sooner rather than later.