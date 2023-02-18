Damian Priest Comments On The Evolution Of Dominik Mysterio

Since Dominik Mysterio turned on his father, Rey Mysterio, last year and joined The Judgment Day, he has become one of the more compelling characters in WWE. Fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest recently addressed the evolution of "Prisom Dom," the new nickname given to the younger Mysterio after he spent one night in jail (in storyline).

"Dom was the cute kid, you know, Rey Mysterio's son," Priest said on the "Kick Rocks" podcast. "Now, he's smacked everybody in the mouth, you know, and I love it. You know, he's out here doing his thing, getting one of the biggest reactions whether it's boos or, it doesn't matter. You're getting one of the biggest reactions of anyone on this roster, and that's WWE roster. ... It's awesome. He's another one getting to showcase his talents and not be overshadowed. You know, now we're all equals."

Dominik, along with his "Mami" Rhea Ripley, has taken multiple opportunities over the past few months to make his father's life difficult, including interrupting family celebrations on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and most recently Valentine's Day. While his father has moved over to "SmackDown," Dominik has remained on "Raw" as Judgment Day continues to feud with Edge, the former leader of the faction who was given the boot after Finn Balor joined.

