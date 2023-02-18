Match Order For The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE's latest premium live event is going to be starting in less than an hour. The match order has been revealed by Fightful Select. It's not surprising that the main event is Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his title against Sami Zayn.

The women's Elimination Chamber match between Liv Morgan, Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Carmella, and Nikki Cross will be kicking off the 2023 Elimination Chamber. The winner of the match gets to face Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39. WrestleMania 39 is slated for April 1 and April 2.

The second match will see rivals Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley face each other, while the third match will be a mixed tag match between Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley and Edge and Beth Phoenix.

The fourth match is the men's Elimination Chamber match between Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Johnny Gargano, Austin Theory, Damian Priest, and Bronson Reed. The winner of the Men's Elimination Chamber match will get a future shot at Theory's WWE United States Championship.

As noted, the current betting odds for the main event have Roman Reigns retaining his title against Zayn, while the favorites to win the women's and men's elimination chamber matches are Asuka and Theory. Other current betting odds have Edge and Beth winning their match against Judgment Day, while Lesnar is the favorite to win his match against Lashley.

Tonight's premium live event is taking place at Centre Ball arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Ongoing live coverage for WWE Elimination Chamber is available here.