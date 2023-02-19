Mercedes Mone Shares Photo Of Herself And Sami Zayn After WWE Elimination Chamber

Two former colleagues were the toast of the pro wrestling world Saturday night, headlining pay-per-view events for their respective promotions.

While Mercedes Mone returned to the ring for the first time since her infamous WWE walkout, Sami Zayn realized a boyhood dream of wrestling in front of over 17,000 fans in his hometown of Montreal. Although the veteran wrestlers experienced varying outcomes in their matches, they had a lot to be grateful for by the end of the night. Mone acknowledged the sentiment by sharing an old photo of herself and Zayn from their days in WWE. The photo was posted soon after Mone captured the IWGP Women's Championship from KAIRI at NJPW Battle in the Valley.

WWE superstar Bayley and AEW star CM Punk were among the wrestlers in attendance who watched Mone's in-ring return at the sold-out San Jose Civic in San Jose, California. As noted earlier, NJPW ended the show with Mone and IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada celebrating together in the ring, creating a special moment that was widely celebrated on social media. NJPW's announcers referred to the duo as "the ultimate dream team" as the show went off the air, hinting that Mone was fully invested in her stint as IWGP Women's Champion.

Meanwhile, Zayn was admittedly feeling "strangely detached" after seeing the faces of over 17,000 disappointed fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Zayn told reporters after the event that he wished he could have given a "storybook ending" to his family, friends and fans in his hometown. With WrestleMania 39 less than 50 days away, Zayn could get his redeeming moment in the near future, as WWE has hinted at Zayn and Kevin Owens continuing their rivalry with The Bloodline at the Showcase of Immortals.